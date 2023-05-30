Blair William & Co. IL Has $508,000 Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RACE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 348.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Ferrari by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ferrari by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 32.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RACE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $345.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $182.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.40.

Ferrari Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE RACE opened at $290.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $167.45 and a 1-year high of $302.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $281.00 and a 200-day moving average of $253.74.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.17. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 39.25%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a $1.9876 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th.

Ferrari Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.