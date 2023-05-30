Blair William & Co. IL Has $544,000 Stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Appian were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkwood LLC grew its stake in Appian by 20.6% in the third quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 47,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Appian by 69.4% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 54,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 22,245 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Appian in the third quarter valued at about $4,190,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in Appian by 21.7% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Appian in the third quarter valued at about $334,000. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Stock Performance

APPN opened at $40.56 on Tuesday. Appian Co. has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $57.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative return on equity of 92.14% and a negative net margin of 33.66%. The company had revenue of $135.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Appian from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Appian from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 6,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.65 per share, for a total transaction of $281,280.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,121,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,823,292.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. engages in the provision of business process management (BPM) solutions. Its products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matthew Wheeler Calkins, Robert Charles Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

