Blair William & Co. IL Has $548,000 Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,394 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 991,809 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $47,676,000 after buying an additional 98,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 0.9 %

LVS opened at $56.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.86 and a 200 day moving average of $54.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The company has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of -78.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Las Vegas Sands news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,012,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $80.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.54.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.