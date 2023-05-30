Blair William & Co. IL Has $551,000 Stock Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 260.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 51.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 39.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 25.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Krystal Biotech

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $2,191,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,649,206 shares in the company, valued at $144,552,905.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel Janney sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,362 shares in the company, valued at $14,952,537.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $2,191,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,649,206 shares in the company, valued at $144,552,905.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,428 shares of company stock worth $17,965,513. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $120.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 0.85. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.17 and a 52 week high of $123.84.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $119.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $133.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $101.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $102.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases. The company’s wide-ranging pipeline is based on its proprietary redosable HSV vector. The firm is led by an experienced management team, is fully-integrated and has core capabilities in viral vector design, vector optimization, gene therapy manufacturing and commercialization.

