Blair William & Co. IL Has $559,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGIT opened at $58.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.08 and a 1-year high of $62.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.54.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

