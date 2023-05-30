Blair William & Co. IL Has $584,000 Stock Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the third quarter valued at $247,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 47.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.54. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.70% and a negative net margin of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.26 million. Equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRNS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Varonis Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stephens began coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.95.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

