Blair William & Co. IL Has $611,000 Stock Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,014,000 after purchasing an additional 147,021 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.62. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $48.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $146.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.48 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 53.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $265,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 117,635 shares in the company, valued at $4,811,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $370,577.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,867 shares in the company, valued at $256,857.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $265,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,811,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,778 shares of company stock worth $2,786,309 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Securities lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.54.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

