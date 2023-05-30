Blair William & Co. IL Increases Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at $325,878,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,050 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,877,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,790 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 102.9% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,806,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,717.1% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,035,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,426,000 after purchasing an additional 978,207 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FE stock opened at $36.71 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $43.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.27. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.70, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.72%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

