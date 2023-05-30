Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stock Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 12,687.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,136,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,497,000 after buying an additional 13,033,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,924,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,268,000 after buying an additional 219,279 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter worth about $22,492,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2,700.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,112,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,182,000 after buying an additional 3,001,427 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Point Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter worth about $20,498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.
Bausch Health Companies Stock Down 0.7 %
NYSE BHC opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.98. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $10.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average is $7.57.
Bausch Health Companies Profile
Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified Products, and Bausch + Lomb.
