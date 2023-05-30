Blair William & Co. IL Makes New Investment in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in American States Water in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American States Water by 28.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American States Water presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

Insider Activity

American States Water Trading Up 2.6 %

In other American States Water news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.99 per share, with a total value of $179,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,980. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 636 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $56,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,788. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.99 per share, with a total value of $179,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AWR opened at $89.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.41. American States Water has a 1-year low of $71.22 and a 1-year high of $100.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $125.37 million during the quarter. American States Water had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 12.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.3975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is 59.77%.

About American States Water

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.