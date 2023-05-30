Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 365 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,953,000 after acquiring an additional 150,598 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,113,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,986,000 after purchasing an additional 43,319 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,054,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,615,000 after buying an additional 251,562 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,827,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,230,000 after acquiring an additional 118,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,919,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,302,000 after buying an additional 102,496 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PFG opened at $68.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 24.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFG. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $77.31.

Insider Activity at Principal Financial Group

In other Principal Financial Group news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $256,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.