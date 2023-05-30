Blair William & Co. IL Purchases New Shares in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leonardo DRS Stock Performance

Shares of Leonardo DRS stock opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.68. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $15.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Leonardo DRS Profile

Several research firms recently commented on DRS. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Leonardo DRS in a research note on Friday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Leonardo DRS, Inc engages in the provision of defense products and technologies. It develops and manufactures defense products for the U.S. military, intelligence agencies and allies around the world. Its broad technology portfolio focuses on advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electrical power and propulsion, as well as a range of key defense priorities.

