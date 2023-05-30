Blair William & Co. IL Purchases New Stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 31.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 5.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 10.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 6.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 39.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lancaster Colony Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LANC stock opened at $203.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.13. Lancaster Colony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.85 and a fifty-two week high of $220.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 0.22.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.11). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $464.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

