Blair William & Co. IL Purchases Shares of 13,236 The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,704,000 after acquiring an additional 20,136 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,504 shares during the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of CG opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.82.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $754.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 67.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CG shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.18.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

