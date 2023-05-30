Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,746 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 1,111.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DV. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DoubleVerify Stock Up 1.8 %

In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $297,961.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,242.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $1,220,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $297,961.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,849,242.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,755,161 shares of company stock valued at $762,233,253. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

DV stock opened at $33.39 on Tuesday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.28 and a twelve month high of $33.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 115.14 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.64 and a 200 day moving average of $26.81.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $122.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.93 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 10.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

See Also

