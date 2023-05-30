Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $457,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,100 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 16.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,662,429 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $234,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857,178 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 7,281,084 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $73,685,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 2.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,907,910 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $66,936,000 after buying an additional 115,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 12.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,629,919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $52,457,000 after buying an additional 518,471 shares during the last quarter. 9.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VOD stock opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.18. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $16.80.

Vodafone Group Public Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4882 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Vodafone Group Public’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VOD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.20) to GBX 95 ($1.17) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.48) to GBX 115 ($1.42) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.83.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading

