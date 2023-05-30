Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 120,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 777.5% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 253,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 26,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $49.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.41. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.23. The company has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

