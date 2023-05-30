Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,403 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in First Horizon by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in First Horizon by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 55,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Stock Performance

First Horizon stock opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $24.92.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.36 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.76%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on FHN shares. Bank of America started coverage on First Horizon in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William H. Fenstermaker purchased 2,950 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $28,202.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,742.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other First Horizon news, Director Colin V. Reed bought 25,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $250,374.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,788.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker bought 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 246,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,742.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 32,036 shares of company stock valued at $320,525. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.