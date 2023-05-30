Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,041 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Braze were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Braze by 189.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Braze by 50,225.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Braze by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Braze during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. 44.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze Stock Up 1.0 %

BRZE stock opened at $31.06 on Tuesday. Braze, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $50.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.92.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $98.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.65 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Braze in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Braze from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Braze from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Scotiabank began coverage on Braze in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Braze from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.18.

In other Braze news, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $335,074.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,782 shares in the company, valued at $14,462,736.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $77,801.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,899.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $335,074.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,462,736.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,534 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,450. 26.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

