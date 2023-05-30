Blair William & Co. IL Sells 2,552 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEAK. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 270.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.84. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 118.81%.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $385,169.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,185.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.43 per share, with a total value of $85,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $385,169.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,185.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 21,817 shares of company stock worth $506,099 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.42.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.