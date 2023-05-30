Blair William & Co. IL Sells 297 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 43,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $704,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,105,882 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,282,000 after acquiring an additional 311,250 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.27.

Targa Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $69.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $55.56 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 2.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.81%.

Targa Resources Profile



Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

