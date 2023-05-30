Blair William & Co. IL Sells 34,612 Shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,612 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GGT. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the first quarter worth about $222,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GGT stock opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $8.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

