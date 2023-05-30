Blair William & Co. IL Sells 34,612 Shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,612 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GGT. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the first quarter worth about $222,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Stock Performance
GGT stock opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $8.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.79.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Announces Dividend
About The Gabelli Multimedia Trust
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Gabelli Multimedia Trust (GGT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.