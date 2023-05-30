Blair William & Co. IL Sells 438 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Shares of IR opened at $58.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.79. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 4.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.