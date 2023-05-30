Blair William & Co. IL Sells 494 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 887.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $58,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 35.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTB shares. Argus upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.74.

M&T Bank Stock Up 2.1 %

M&T Bank stock opened at $123.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $109.36 and a 52-week high of $193.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.78.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 17 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Stories

