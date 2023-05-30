Blair William & Co. IL Sells 4,958 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,958 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Denbury were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Denbury by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its position in shares of Denbury by 329.5% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Denbury in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000.

In other Denbury news, CAO Nicole H. Jennings sold 618 shares of Denbury stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $48,729.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,443 shares in the company, valued at $4,765,930.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DEN opened at $91.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 2.70. Denbury Inc. has a one year low of $56.59 and a one year high of $104.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). Denbury had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 34.69%. The business had revenue of $341.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Denbury’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Denbury from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.57.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

