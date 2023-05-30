Blair William & Co. IL Sells 510 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Kemper were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,632,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 70,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 23,118 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kemper Price Performance

NYSE:KMPR opened at $43.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Kemper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $68.15.

Kemper Announces Dividend

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.11. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matthew A. Hunton sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $159,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,590.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on KMPR. StockNews.com began coverage on Kemper in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Kemper from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kemper in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Kemper from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

Further Reading

