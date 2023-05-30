Blair William & Co. IL Sells 5,643 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,643 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNR. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 60,630.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,344,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,946,000 after buying an additional 2,340,336 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,145,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,103 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the third quarter valued at about $20,002,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,259,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 568.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 270,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 229,694 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

GNR opened at $53.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.06 and its 200 day moving average is $57.71. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

