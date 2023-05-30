Blair William & Co. IL Sells 594 Shares of Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:NACP)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:NACP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF by 462.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter.

Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NACP opened at $30.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.14 million, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.01. Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF has a twelve month low of $25.38 and a twelve month high of $31.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average of $28.37.

Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF Company Profile

The Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF (NACP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Minority Empowerment index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap companies selected and weighted based on social criteria as defined by the NAACP. NACP was launched on Jul 18, 2018 and is managed by Impact Shares.

