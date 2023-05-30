Blair William & Co. IL Sells 596 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after acquiring an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,228,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,451,000 after buying an additional 623,961 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,124,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,734,000 after buying an additional 86,719 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,999,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,879,000 after buying an additional 208,704 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,464,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,052,000 after acquiring an additional 562,974 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $95.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.77. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $136.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.20. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

STLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.63.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

