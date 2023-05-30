Blair William & Co. IL Sells 7,671 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,671 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHP. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $567,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $52.47 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $51.47 and a 52-week high of $58.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.32 and its 200 day moving average is $52.81.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

