Blair William & Co. IL Sells 863 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 952.6% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $3,526,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,937,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $233,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,940.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $3,526,450.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,937,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 259,627 shares of company stock worth $13,157,519. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $51.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $54.17. The stock has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.89.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

