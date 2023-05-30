Blair William & Co. IL Sells 8,895 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,895 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,639,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $345,757,000 after purchasing an additional 78,859 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,783,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $89,468,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,661,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,124,000 after buying an additional 528,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 313.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,658,323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,610,622 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,094,000 after acquiring an additional 13,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.78.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

NYSE TDOC opened at $22.68 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.54.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.14. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 285.51%. The company had revenue of $629.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

In other news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 15,372 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $411,354.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,591.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 15,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $411,354.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,591.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard J. Napolitano sold 1,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $35,098.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,333 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,768. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

