Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in argenx were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of argenx by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,089,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,170,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of argenx by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of argenx by 4,217.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,791,000 after buying an additional 51,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ARGX shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on argenx from $448.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on argenx from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on argenx from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Securities upped their price objective on argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on argenx from $444.00 to $446.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.24.

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $401.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $388.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.27 and a beta of 0.75. argenx SE has a 1-year low of $304.14 and a 1-year high of $423.99.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by $1.82. argenx had a negative return on equity of 35.36% and a negative net margin of 79.45%. The company had revenue of $229.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.24 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -6.33 EPS for the current year.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

