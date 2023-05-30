Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Ventas were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 923.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Ventas stock opened at $42.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $57.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -999.94%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VTR. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ventas in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.92.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

