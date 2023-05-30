Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stock Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,594 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in nCino were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 19.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,996,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,370 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in nCino by 32.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,774,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,969,000 after buying an additional 1,430,585 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in nCino by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,095,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,602,000 after acquiring an additional 704,230 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,771,000 after acquiring an additional 280,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of nCino by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,044,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,635,000 after acquiring an additional 137,774 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nCino Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of nCino stock opened at $27.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $19.58 and a one year high of $39.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.84.

Insider Activity

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $109.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.47 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 25.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. Analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $265,957.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 871,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,021,195.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $265,957.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 871,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,021,195.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 72,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $1,744,052.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 320,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,729.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,705 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,087. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NCNO shares. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of nCino from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of nCino from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on nCino from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nCino currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

nCino Company Profile



nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

