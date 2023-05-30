Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 132,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,576 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Brilliant Earth Group were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 6,047.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 4,234.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 8,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRLT opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $336.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Brilliant Earth Group had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $119.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.17 million. As a group, analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Brilliant Earth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brilliant Earth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.

About Brilliant Earth Group



Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

