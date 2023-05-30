Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,734 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 170.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 11,155.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.11. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $22.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, CFO Kevin Fennell bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.45 per share, for a total transaction of $53,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,696.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadstone Net Lease news, CEO John David Moragne bought 5,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,019.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,720.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Fennell bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.45 per share, for a total transaction of $53,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,696.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,432 shares of company stock worth $273,600 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

