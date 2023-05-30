California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Stock Position Lifted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 88.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CWT. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 37.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 37.4% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

California Water Service Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $57.13 on Tuesday. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $48.46 and a 12 month high of $66.12. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.75.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $200.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.14 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 9.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $56,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

