Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of CALA opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. Calithera Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $5.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 72,865 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,855 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. 33.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing targeted therapies to redefine treatment for biomarker-specific patient populations. It also focuses on researching small molecule oncology compounds with a biomarker-driven approach that targets genetic vulnerabilities in cancer cells to deliver new therapies for patients suffering from aggressive hematologic.

