Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $260,000 Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 255.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 3,388.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 104.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SLG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of SL Green Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.19.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $107,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,383.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other SL Green Realty news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $213,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $107,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,383.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $62.76. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.61.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($2.05). The business had revenue of $223.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.56 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.79%. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -145.74%.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

