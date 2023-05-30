Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 59,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 5,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Price Performance

Shares of NTES opened at $89.51 on Tuesday. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.09 and a twelve month high of $108.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

NetEase Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.36%.

NTES has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $116.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

About NetEase

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.