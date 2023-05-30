Capital Link Global Green Energy Transport & Technology Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:EKAR) Shares Down 0.1%

Capital Link Global Green Energy Transport & Technology Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:EKAR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.95 and last traded at $29.01. 12,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 332% from the average session volume of 2,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.05.
Capital Link Global Green Energy Transport & Technology Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average of $29.89.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capital Link Global Green Energy Transport & Technology Leaders ETF (EKAR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Link Global Green Energy Transport & Technology Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Link Global Green Energy Transport & Technology Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.