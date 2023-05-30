CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in CarMax by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 32,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 3,536.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 698,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after acquiring an additional 331,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE KMX opened at $72.48 on Tuesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $106.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. CarMax had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens cut their price objective on CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wedbush increased their price objective on CarMax from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CarMax from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.