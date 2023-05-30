Casey’s General Stores (CASY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY opened at $230.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $181.40 and a 1 year high of $249.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 16.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $247.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $273.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.20.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Further Reading

