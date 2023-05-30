CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Trading 0.9% Higher

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) was up 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $6.86. Approximately 6,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 13,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on OTGLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. HSBC cut CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CD Projekt currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $76.50.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.16.

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

