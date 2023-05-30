Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 409,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of CVE opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $24.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.22. The stock has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.90%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc is a Canadian-based integrated energy company, which engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment is involved in the development and production of bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

