ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 123,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,947 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth about $230,588,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. 44.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CHPT opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $19.92.

Insider Activity

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.31 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 82.84% and a negative net margin of 73.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $170,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at $35,299,939.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 94,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $783,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 897,894 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,488,435.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 429,610 shares of company stock worth $3,676,846. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.68.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Stories

