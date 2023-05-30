Ciena (CIEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Ciena has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.04 million. Ciena had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.22%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ciena to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena Trading Up 6.3 %

NYSE CIEN opened at $47.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.27. Ciena has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $56.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Ciena

In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $126,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,088,677.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $181,157.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,396,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $126,925.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,088,677.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,582 shares of company stock worth $954,572. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Ciena by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Ciena by 74.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ciena in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.44.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.