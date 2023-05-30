Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CINF stock opened at $98.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $130.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 819.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,500.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CINF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.17.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

