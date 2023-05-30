Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,225 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 46.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 380,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 27,044 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,654,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,420,000 after purchasing an additional 464,286 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 101,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 33,821 shares during the period.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Frontdoor Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FTDR opened at $31.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.71. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.04.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. Frontdoor had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 251.78%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.